Switch becomes Dark Souls of Nintendo consoles with Dark Souls: Remastered

Praise the sun and prepare to die, because From Software is remastering the original Dark Souls for a re-release on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

The remaster will hit Nintendo's handheld-hybrid on May 25, and will feature improved framerates and resolution, and will come bundled with the Atorias of the Abyss DLC.

While all of the above is terrific news for anyone looking to have their ass handed to them over and over and over again, it's a particularly notable move for Switch owners and Nintendo itself.

For starters, it's further evidence of Nintendo's dedication to carrying the console's momentum forward by curating a diverse software line-up full of popular third-party prospects with a broad appeal.

Wii U owners probably don't need reminding of the company's previous failings on that front, so they'll no doubt be pleased to see the console maker being proactive this time around.

Beyond that, it also shows that third-party devs are starting to see the device as a viable prospect -- and that's no mean feat in the wake of the Wii U's poor showing (sorry to keep harping on about that, Ninty).

Sure, 10 million worldwide sales have probably helped out in that regard, but it's clear those outside the Nintendo bubble feel different about the Switch.

And you have to ask: why wouldn't they? It makes sense to release your game on a console that's not only selling well, but also gives owners the ability to play in a way that suits them.

You can catch up on the Dark Souls announcement and all the latest Switch happenings by checking out today's Nintendo Direct Mini.