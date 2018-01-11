Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 11, 2018
Unreal hosting livestream to help devs navigate potential legal landmines

January 11, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Business/Marketing

Newsbrief: After pushing ahead with an audit of the Unreal Engine Marketplace to clamp down on copyright infringement, Epic wants to help devs navigate potential legal landmines by hosting a livestream dedicated to the subject. 

The company will be inviting its legal counsel, Canon Pence, onto its weekly livestream tonight at 7 pm GMT (2 pm EST) to walk through some of the hypothetical infringement scenarios that game devs might face.

Pence will also be answering some of the questions raised by the community, so it should be a useful exercise for those who frequent the Unreal Engine Marketplace, or anyone who's simply looking to obtain a firmer grasp of copyright and trademark law. 

If you're interested, you can tune into the livestream later today using this link.

