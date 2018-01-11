Madden NFL 18 and Horizon Zero Dawn among Writers Guild Awards nominees

Both the East and West arms of the Writers Guild of America have joined forces to once again name nominees for the Writers Guild Award for Outstanding Achievement in Videogame Writing.

This year, four games released between December 1, 2016 and November 30, 2017 have been nominated for the 2017 award.

The awards themselves are a great opportunity for game writers to have their work recognized by the prestigious organization while also offering fellow game developers a look at some the exemplary game scripts of the past year.

It is worth mentioning as well that games have to adhere to a number of rules outlined in Writers Guild of America’s submission criteria ahead of nomination, so not ever release of 2017 is considered eligible for the award. Specifically, the Writers Guild requires that game writers be members of the organization at the time of script submission and that each game have writing credits listed on-screen to qualify.

The full list of this year’s nominees are as follows:

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, External Writers Anna Megill, Hazel Monforton; Lead Narrative Designer Sachka Duval (Arkane Studios-Bethesda Softworks)

Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow, Written by Cas Ruffin, Patric M. Verrone (TinyCo)

Horizon Zero Dawn, Narrative Director John Gonzalez; Lead Writer Benjamin McCaw; Writing by Ben Schroder, Anne Toole; Additional Writing by Dee Warrick, Meg Jayanth (Guerrilla Games)

Madden NFL 18: Longshot, Written by Michael Young, Adrian Todd Zuniga; Story by Michael Young (Tiburon/Electronic Arts)

Winners for the Outstanding Achievement in Videogame Writing award will be announced at the guild’s annual award show on February 11.

Additionally, the Writers’ Guild of Great Britain has announced its own set of nominees for its upcoming award show. Battlefield 1, Hellbalde: Senua’s Sacrifice, and Subsurface Circular have all been nominated for the WGGB’s Best Writing in a Video Game award, with winners set to be announced on January 15.