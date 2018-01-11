Nintendo sues mobile developer Colopl over patent infringement

Nintendo is suing Japanese mobile games developer Colopl for allegedly infringing on five of the publisher's patents.

This lawsuit could be interesting for indie developers worried about copyright issues in their own work as well. As Siliconera reports, one of the patent complaints from Nintendo include "the special technology used to operate a joystick over a touch panel" which is featured in Colopl's mobile title White Cat Project. The patent was supposedly originally filed in 2006 with regard to the Nintendo DS Wrist Strap.

Nintendo filed these complaints against Colopl back in 2016, but after insistence by the developer that no copyright infringement occurred they decided to take legal action. Nintendo is suing Colopl for 39.33 million yen (~$352,400) in damages.