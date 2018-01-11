Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 12, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 12, 2018
arrowPress Releases
January 12, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Nintendo sues mobile developer Colopl over patent infringement

Nintendo sues mobile developer Colopl over patent infringement

January 11, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
January 11, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Business/Marketing

Nintendo is suing Japanese mobile games developer Colopl for allegedly infringing on five of the publisher's patents. 

This lawsuit could be interesting for indie developers worried about copyright issues in their own work as well. As Siliconera reports, one of the patent complaints from Nintendo include "the special technology used to operate a joystick over a touch panel" which is featured in Colopl's mobile title White Cat Project. The patent was supposedly originally filed in 2006 with regard to the Nintendo DS Wrist Strap.

Nintendo filed these complaints against Colopl back in 2016, but after insistence by the developer that no copyright infringement occurred they decided to take legal action. Nintendo is suing Colopl for 39.33 million yen (~$352,400) in damages.

Related Jobs

Naughty Dog
Naughty Dog — Santa Monica, California, United States
[01.11.18]
Web Developer
Naughty Dog
Naughty Dog — Santa Monica, California, United States
[01.11.18]
IT Help Desk Generalist (Temporary Assignment)
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[01.11.18]
Art Director
Trendy Entertainment, Inc.
Trendy Entertainment, Inc. — Gainesville, Florida, United States
[01.11.18]
Software Engineer - Game and Online Services


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How Trinket found the right recipe while designing Battle Chef Brigade
Developers share their favorite indie games of 2017
Opinion: Rethinking 'the cost of doing business' for game devs
Switch becomes Dark Souls of Nintendo consoles with Dark Souls: Remastered


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image