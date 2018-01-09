Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 12, 2018
Get a behind-the-scenes look at the Frog Fractions 2 ARG at GDC 2018!

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the Frog Fractions 2 ARG at GDC 2018!

January 12, 2018 | By Staff
January 12, 2018 | By Staff
Amid all the remarkable talks and events happening at the Game Developers Conference in March, organizers want to make sure you don't miss one particularly fascinating session on the Frog Fractions 2 alternate-reality game.

Writer Justin Bortnick played a key role in orchestrating the Frog Fractions 2 ARG, and in his GDC 2018 Business & Marketing track talk on "Rallying the Resistance: 'Frog Fractions 2' Alternate Reality Game" he plans to reveal what happened -- and what lessons were learned.

Expect to learn more about the mysteries behind the beloved (and notorious) ARG, from the early days of design through the origins of the mysterious resistance and their sparkly foes all the way to the explosive end that put the launch day of their game into the hands of their fans.

It promises to be a talk you'll want to check out, because you'll gain a broader understanding of unorthodox marketing techniques as campaigns like ARGs continue to grow in popularity, a sense of the benefits and drawbacks of rapid content development, real-time narrative composition, and a sense of wonder that secrets can still exist in games today.

Plus, we still have lots more GDC 2018 announcements we'll be making in the coming months! For more information about GDC 2018 head over to the show's official website, and subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

