Video: Behind the visual effects of inFAMOUS: Second Son

There are multiple powers available to the player in inFAMOUS: Second Son, all of which are distinct and carry their own visual language when shown off during combat. But not everything always translates.

In this GDC 2014 session, Sucker Punch's Matt Vainio goes over the techniques behind the visual effects development of inFAMOUS: Second Son, covering everything from workflow to breaking down how specific effects function.

The talk discusses how the team designed the look and feel for smoke and neon powers in the game, as well as explaining the creation of a new toolset and pipeline designed specifically for Second Son. Vainio also points out the pros and cons from utilizing a new workflow and what lessons were learned from attempting to make something brand new.

Visual effects artists curious to see what tools the inFAMOUS: Second Son team worked with can watch the talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

