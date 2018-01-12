Battlegrounds surpasses 3 million players on Xbox One

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has surpassed 3 million players on Xbox One during its first month.

The hugely popular last-man-standing shooter launched through the Xbox Game Preview program (think Microsoft's version of Steam Early Access) on December 12, and has evidently found its feet on the console.

Much like its PC counterpart, the game is still fairly rough around the edges, but the overall experience seems to be winning players over.

Microsoft has promised to keep supporting the title with regular updates, having already implemented four patches since the game touched down.

Although Battlegrounds is a fresh face on consoles, the game's success is hardly surprising. The tense survival title has amassed a huge following on PC, and managed to surpass 3 million concurrent players on Steam before the turn of the year.

The game had sold over 20 million copies as of November 7, but that figure has likely increased significantly over the holiday period.