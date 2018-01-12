Join us at 3PM EST as we make predictions for the game industry in 2018

New year, new you, new game industry?

We're just about 2 weeks into 2018 and already the game industry has taken unexpected directions worth analyzing. Blockchain currencies! The Switch outselling the Wii U! An actual Detective Pikachu game in the West! Since we at Gamasutra consider ourselves DECENT augurs of our industry, we're going live on our Twitch channel at 3PM EST to revisit our predictions from last year and make new guesses about 2018.

It should be a fun exercise in making us look foolish 12 months down the line, so why not join us in Twitch chat to tell us why we're right (or wrong) in advance? You can also share your predictions, and have video proof that "you called it" when settling bets next year.

For more editor roundtables, developer interviews and gameplay commentary, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel.