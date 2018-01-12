Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 13, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 13, 2018
arrowPress Releases
January 13, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Join us at 3PM EST as we make predictions for the game industry in 2018

January 12, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
January 12, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet, Indie, Business/Marketing, Video

New year, new you, new game industry? 

We're just about 2 weeks into 2018 and already the game industry has taken unexpected directions worth analyzing. Blockchain currencies! The Switch outselling the Wii U! An actual Detective Pikachu game in the West! Since we at Gamasutra consider ourselves DECENT augurs of our industry, we're going live on our Twitch channel at 3PM EST to revisit our predictions from last year and make new guesses about 2018. 

It should be a fun exercise in making us look foolish 12 months down the line, so why not join us in Twitch chat to tell us why we're right (or wrong) in advance? You can also share your predictions, and have video proof that "you called it" when settling bets next year. 

For more editor roundtables, developer interviews and gameplay commentary, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel. 

Related Jobs

Blackstorm
Blackstorm — Mountain View, California, United States
[01.12.18]
Studio Game Engineer
Jam City
Jam City — Culver City, California, United States
[01.12.18]
Unity Engineer
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Agoura Hills, California, United States
[01.12.18]
Senior UI Artist
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Agoura Hills, California, United States
[01.12.18]
Senior Tools Software Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Devs answer: What were the overlooked gems of 2017?
6 of the most significant mobile game trends in 2017
ESA rebukes U.S. President's 'shithole countries' comment
Spanish government gives indies funding boost with new $7.9M grant


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image