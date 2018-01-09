Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 13, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 13, 2018
arrowPress Releases
January 13, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Horizon Zero Dawn and PUBG among top 2018 D.I.C.E. Award noms

Horizon Zero Dawn and PUBG among top 2018 D.I.C.E. Award noms

January 12, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
January 12, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet, Indie, Programming, Art, Audio, Design

The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences has named the 68 games that have been nominated for awards in the 21st annual D.I.C.E. Awards event. 

This year, Horizon Zero Dawn leads the nominees with 10 nominations across multiple award categories including Outstanding Achievement in Animation, Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction, and Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition.

Following just behind, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has received 6 nominations this year while Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, and Cuphead are all tied for third with 5 nominations each. 

Other notable titles up for more than one award include Gorogoa, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, and Super Mario Odyssey.

AIAS members are expected to start the voting process today and will reveal the official list of this year’s winners at the event itself in Las Vegas on February 22.

The full list of all 24 award categories and nominees for each can be found on the AIAS website, while a select few categories can be found below. 

Game of the Year

  • Cuphead (StudioMDHR)
  • Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games)
  • PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG Corp.)
  • Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)

Mobile Game of the Year

  • Cat Quest (The Gentlebros)
  • Fire Emblem Heroes (Intelligent Systems)
  • Gorogoa (Jason Roberts, Buried Signal)
  • Monument Valley 2 (ustwo games)
  • Splitter Critters (RAC7 Games)

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

  • Lone Echo/Echo Arena (Ready At Dawn)
  • Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin (Double Fine Productions)
  • Robo Recall (Epic Games
  • Space Pirate Trainer (I-Illusions)
  • Wilson's Heart (Twisted Pixel Games, LLC)

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

  • Gorogoa (Jason Roberts, Buried Signal)
  • Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games)
  • PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG Corp.)
  • Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)

Outstanding Technical Achievement

  • Assassin's Creed Origins (Ubisoft Entertainment)
  • Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice (Ninja Theory)
  • Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games)
  • Lone Echo/Echo Arena (Ready At Dawn)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

  • Lone Echo/Echo Arena (Ready At Dawn)
  • Robo Recall (Epic Games)
  • Star Trek Bridge Crew (Red Storm Entertainment)
  • The Invisible Hours (Tequila Works)
  • Wilson's Heart (Twisted Pixel Games, LLC)

D.I.C.E. Sprite Award

  • Everything (David OReilly)
  • Gorogoa (Jason Roberts, Buried Signal)
  • Night in the Woods (Infinite Fall)
  • Pyre (Supergiant Games)
  • Snipperclips (SFB Games)

Related Jobs

Blackstorm
Blackstorm — Mountain View, California, United States
[01.12.18]
Studio Game Engineer
Jam City
Jam City — Culver City, California, United States
[01.12.18]
Unity Engineer
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Agoura Hills, California, United States
[01.12.18]
Senior Tools Software Engineer
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Agoura Hills, California, United States
[01.12.18]
Senior Systems Software Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Devs answer: What were the overlooked gems of 2017?
6 of the most significant mobile game trends in 2017
ESA rebukes U.S. President's 'shithole countries' comment
Spanish government gives indies funding boost with new $7.9M grant


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image