Horizon Zero Dawn and PUBG among top 2018 D.I.C.E. Award noms

The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences has named the 68 games that have been nominated for awards in the 21st annual D.I.C.E. Awards event.

This year, Horizon Zero Dawn leads the nominees with 10 nominations across multiple award categories including Outstanding Achievement in Animation, Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction, and Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition.

Following just behind, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has received 6 nominations this year while Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, and Cuphead are all tied for third with 5 nominations each.

Other notable titles up for more than one award include Gorogoa, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, and Super Mario Odyssey.

AIAS members are expected to start the voting process today and will reveal the official list of this year’s winners at the event itself in Las Vegas on February 22.

The full list of all 24 award categories and nominees for each can be found on the AIAS website, while a select few categories can be found below.

Game of the Year

Cuphead (StudioMDHR)

Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games)

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG Corp.)

Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)

Mobile Game of the Year

Cat Quest (The Gentlebros)

Fire Emblem Heroes (Intelligent Systems)

Gorogoa (Jason Roberts, Buried Signal)

Monument Valley 2 (ustwo games)

Splitter Critters (RAC7 Games)

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Lone Echo/Echo Arena (Ready At Dawn)

Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin (Double Fine Productions)

Robo Recall (Epic Games

Space Pirate Trainer (I-Illusions)

Wilson's Heart (Twisted Pixel Games, LLC)

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Gorogoa (Jason Roberts, Buried Signal)

Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games)

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG Corp.)

Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Assassin's Creed Origins (Ubisoft Entertainment)

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice (Ninja Theory)

Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games)

Lone Echo/Echo Arena (Ready At Dawn)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Lone Echo/Echo Arena (Ready At Dawn)

Robo Recall (Epic Games)

Star Trek Bridge Crew (Red Storm Entertainment)

The Invisible Hours (Tequila Works)

Wilson's Heart (Twisted Pixel Games, LLC)

D.I.C.E. Sprite Award