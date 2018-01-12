ESA rebukes U.S. President's 'shithole countries' comment

The Entertainment Software Association has issued a statement in response to what the New York Times reports as President Trump’s description of Haiti and some African nations as “shithole countries.”

The ESA, which sees itself as the voice of the US video game industry and counts many major game companies among its members, rebuked the President’s comments via Twitter, stating that the language used was ‘repulsive’ and undermines the fundamental values of the United States.

This isn’t the first time the ESA has spoken up in response to decisions or comments made by the current United States leadership.

The organization notably (and to the dismay of some developers) voiced its support for the GOP’s tax reform plan before it was signed into law late last year.

Before that, the Association warned the White House to “express caution” with last year’s selective travel ban, cautioning that the plan could have a negative effect on the U.S. video game industry and the economy.

This latest statement, however, takes a noticeably stronger stance on this latest issue.