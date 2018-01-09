Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 13, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 13, 2018
arrowPress Releases
January 13, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Jam City is hiring a Unity Developer

Get a job: Jam City is hiring a Unity Developer

January 12, 2018 | By Staff
January 12, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Unity EngineerJam City

Location: Culver City, California

Requirements:

  • 4-6+ years programming experience
  • At least 2 years of working with Unity in C#
  • A history of developing software architecture and a history of shipping commercially successful products.
  • Loves to work with lean teams in a collaborative environment!
  • Demonstrated knowledge of several of the following platforms, with specific programming experience of more than one: iOS, Android, or browser-based games.

Nice to Have: 

  • C++, ActionScript 3/Flash, Python  Adobe AIR, Starling, Feathers, Flex.
  • Familiarity with git.

Responsibilities:  

  • Help lead the design and development of our next multi-platform game interfacing with company stakeholders throughout the project duration.
  • Play a substantial role in day-to-day coding, participating in performance profiling, optimization and general troubleshooting as necessary.
  • Participate with the rest of the engineering organization providing valuable input on the company's long-term engineering roadmap and helping identify areas of opportunity for improvement.
  • Participate in prototyping meetings to provide technical perspective

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Blackstorm
Blackstorm — Mountain View, California, United States
[01.12.18]
Studio Game Engineer
Jam City
Jam City — Culver City, California, United States
[01.12.18]
Unity Engineer
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Agoura Hills, California, United States
[01.12.18]
Senior Tools Software Engineer
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Agoura Hills, California, United States
[01.12.18]
Senior Systems Software Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Devs answer: What were the overlooked gems of 2017?
6 of the most significant mobile game trends in 2017
ESA rebukes U.S. President's 'shithole countries' comment
Spanish government gives indies funding boost with new $7.9M grant


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image