Get a job: Jam City is hiring a Unity Developer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Culver City, California

Requirements:

4-6+ years programming experience

At least 2 years of working with Unity in C#

A history of developing software architecture and a history of shipping commercially successful products.

Loves to work with lean teams in a collaborative environment!

Demonstrated knowledge of several of the following platforms, with specific programming experience of more than one: iOS, Android, or browser-based games.

Nice to Have:

C++, ActionScript 3/Flash, Python Adobe AIR, Starling, Feathers, Flex.

Familiarity with git.

Responsibilities:

Help lead the design and development of our next multi-platform game interfacing with company stakeholders throughout the project duration.

Play a substantial role in day-to-day coding, participating in performance profiling, optimization and general troubleshooting as necessary.

Participate with the rest of the engineering organization providing valuable input on the company's long-term engineering roadmap and helping identify areas of opportunity for improvement.

Participate in prototyping meetings to provide technical perspective

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.