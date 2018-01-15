Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 17, 2018
Cold Iron Studios acquired by FoxNext Games

January 17, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Just one year after opening its doors, the game developer Cold Iron Studios has been picked up by FoxNext Games for an undisclosed amount. 

The acquisition comes as FoxNext and many other Fox properties are wrapped up in their own $52.4 billion acquisition at the hand of Disney. That sale is pending as it awaits the Justice Department’s regulatory review.

Cold Iron Studios was formed by ex-Cryptic developers in late 2016. Now working alongside FoxNext, the team’s first game is set to be a console game set in the Alien franchise. FoxNext meanwhile says the acquisition represents its own AAA ambitions and will help it best utilize a number of fan-favorite Fox properties. 

“Cold Iron Studios has amazing design, craftsmanship and development talent that we are excited to welcome at FoxNext Games as we pursue our goal to build a multi-platform, multi-genre portfolio of great games,” said FoxNext Games’ president of studios Aaron Loeb. “I am a personal fan of Cold Iron’s previous work and all of us at FoxNext Games are thrilled to be working with them as they create an action-packed persistent world, steeped in the mysteries of this beloved Alien universe.”

