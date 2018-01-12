Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 13, 2018
January 13, 2018
January 13, 2018
Here are Gamasutra's predictions about the game industry for 2018

January 12, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing, Video

As 2018 gets going, analysts and game developers are consulting the oracles, reading tea leaves and experimenting with time travel in order to try and get a solid handle on what new wonders the year will bring. 

Sadly, since none of those things actually work, we are all left with guesswork and speculation, a wonderful and not-at-all-risky way to try and figure out the future for the game industry. With that in mind, we at Gamasutra decided to dive into the fray with some predictions of our own over on our growing Twitch channel. 

If you're interested in seeing 3 knuckleheads try to figure out what news they'll be reporting on in the next few months, you should definitely give it a watch. But you DEFINITELY should watch to see us eat crow for some of our predictions from last year. 

You should give it a watch, and while you're at it, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables and gameplay commentary.

