Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 13, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 13, 2018
arrowPress Releases
January 13, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Activision's Transformers games pulled from digital stores

Activision's Transformers games pulled from digital stores

January 12, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
January 12, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    1 comments
More: Business/Marketing

Hasbro's licensing deal with Activision has expired, causing Transformers: War for Cybertron, Fall of Cybertron and Devastation to be quietly removed from digital marketplaces in December 2017. 

As reported by IGN, Hasbro confirmed that its contract with Activision to publish Transformers games has expired, which may be the reason for the games disappearing. 

Hasbro has not disclosed whether there are plans for future PC and console games based on the Transformers franchise, but multiple mobile games including Forged to Fight are still available. 

Related Jobs

Blackstorm
Blackstorm — Mountain View, California, United States
[01.12.18]
Studio Game Engineer
Jam City
Jam City — Culver City, California, United States
[01.12.18]
Unity Engineer
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Agoura Hills, California, United States
[01.12.18]
Senior UI Artist
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Agoura Hills, California, United States
[01.12.18]
Senior Tools Software Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Devs answer: What were the overlooked gems of 2017?
6 of the most significant mobile game trends in 2017
ESA rebukes U.S. President's 'shithole countries' comment
Spanish government gives indies funding boost with new $7.9M grant


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image