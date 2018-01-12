Activision's Transformers games pulled from digital stores

Hasbro's licensing deal with Activision has expired, causing Transformers: War for Cybertron, Fall of Cybertron and Devastation to be quietly removed from digital marketplaces in December 2017.

As reported by IGN, Hasbro confirmed that its contract with Activision to publish Transformers games has expired, which may be the reason for the games disappearing.

Hasbro has not disclosed whether there are plans for future PC and console games based on the Transformers franchise, but multiple mobile games including Forged to Fight are still available.

This is not the first time licensed games by Activision have been removed. Deadpool, Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions were delisted from digital stores back in 2014.