Video: Redefining music in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

January 12, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
More: Audio, Video

A great soundtrack should never be overlooked when developing a game, and the score for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's proves just how vital it is in helping to create a compelling narrative. 

In this GDC 2016 session, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt composers Marcin Przybylowicz and Mikolai Stroinski discuss the soundtrack's influence on narration and the task of redefining musical standards for The Witcher franchise.

The talk goes over a few challenges Przybylowicz and Stroinski encountered before working, like grabbling with player expectations toward the music in The Witcher 3. They gradually introduce the Slavic folklore in which The Witcher franchise is grounded in, which heavily influenced how the series' musical style was redefined for the final game. 

Composers interested in learning about the score of The Witcher 3 can now watch the talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

