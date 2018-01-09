Video: Redefining music in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

A great soundtrack should never be overlooked when developing a game, and the score for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's proves just how vital it is in helping to create a compelling narrative.

In this GDC 2016 session, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt composers Marcin Przybylowicz and Mikolai Stroinski discuss the soundtrack's influence on narration and the task of redefining musical standards for The Witcher franchise.

The talk goes over a few challenges Przybylowicz and Stroinski encountered before working, like grabbling with player expectations toward the music in The Witcher 3. They gradually introduce the Slavic folklore in which The Witcher franchise is grounded in, which heavily influenced how the series' musical style was redefined for the final game.

Composers interested in learning about the score of The Witcher 3 can now watch the talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

