Ubisoft partners with Tencent to bring Ketchapp titles to China

Ubisoft has partnered with Tencent to bring a selection of Ketchapp's mobile games to China.

Ketchapp was purchased by Ubisoft back in 2016, and is the developer behind titles like Hoverboard Rider, Skyward, and the controversial Threes clone, 2048.

Its mobile roster will be launched in China through Tencent's new Weixin Mini-Game app, which is a WeChat mirror for users in mainland China.

Weixin currently boasts over 980 million monthly active users, making it the most popular app in the region. Its recently launched mini-game extension grants users in-app access to a wide selection of titles -- negating the need for additional game downloads.

Given Weixin's massive appeal, the partnership represents a big opportunity for Ubisoft to make a name for itself in the lucrative region.

"We're excited that a selection of our successful and diverse portfolio of casual games, which already is supported by one of the largest mobile gaming communities, is now coming to Tencent’s new application," said Ketchapp co-founders, Antoine and Michel Morcos.

"Weixin Mini-Game offers Chinese players instant access to a wide range of fun and challenging games. We have witnessed the massive success of Jump Jump and we are delighted by this collaboration."