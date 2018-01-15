Games Done Quick raises $2.26M for the Prevent Cancer Foundation

Charity speedrunning outfit Games Done Quick has raised a record-breaking $2.26 million for the Prevent Cancer Foundation.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2018 was the group's first event of the year, and managed to pull in exactly $2,269,209 from over 32,000 donors.

The speedrunning showcase ran from January 7 to January 14, and saw a group of volunteers tackle a smorgasbord of titles in super-quick time.

The dedicated crew managed to finish 154 runs over the course of the week, testing their wits against popular and classic titles including Super Mario Galaxy, Owlboy, Jak and Daxter, Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Skyrim, Mass Effect, Sonic Adventure 2, Metal Gear Solid, and many more.

The event will return in June for Summer Games Done Quick, so be sure to follow the team on Twitter if you fancy taking part in the future.