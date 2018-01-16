Lego bringing online games to China with help from Tencent

Lego and Tencent are joining forces to create online games and experiences aimed at children in China.

As noted by Reuters, the Danish toy company has experienced a sales slowdown in recent times, but the Chinese market has been a consistent performer in terms of growth.

The partnership with Tencent, which is one of the country's biggest internet and tech firms, should help Lego capitalize on that obvious potential and build even more momentum in the lucrative, but notoriously tough to crack, Chinese market.

The deal will see the two companies work together to create a Lego video zone on the Tencent platform, along with Lego branded licensed games.

On top of that, the pair want to bring Lego Boost -- an educational building and coding set -- to the region, and are also exploring the idea of co-creating a safe social network for kids called 'Lego Life.'

"We are very pleased to form the partnership with Tencent," explained Jacob Kragh, head of Lego in China, in a press release.

"We’ve seen more and more Chinese children engage with the world digitally, and the partnership will bring them safe and imaginative digital Lego content that also supports their needs of learning, development and entertainment."