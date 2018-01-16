Steam competitor Robot Cache hopes to woo devs by slashing platform fees

Fledgling online PC game marketplace Robot Cache is hoping to take on the likes of Steam by offering players the chance to resell their digital purchases in exchange for cryptocurrency.

The company, which claims to be the world's first decentralized PC video game distribution platform, also hopes to woo game makers by using blockchain technology to reduce fees and offer a bigger cut of sales.

For instance, Robot Cache will apparently offer the "lowest transaction fees of any digital PC video game distribution platform," letting indies and triple-A studios alike pocket up to 95 percent of sales proceeds.

Creators also will also earn 70 percent of any resale revenue, and will be able to control the parameters of the resale marketplace using a full suite of sales and marketing tools.

"Earning any money on the video game resale market is unheard of for game publishers, and earning up to 70 percent is crazy," explained Robot Cache founder Brian Fargo, who you might also recognize as the founder of Wasteland 2 developer InXile Entertainment.

"Allowing creators to keep 95 percent of new game sales, and 70 percent on game resales, provides developers, like us at inXile, with a strong financial stream. This gives us more resources to create new content and new IPs for fans."

You can find out more about Robot Cache, including how its 'IRON' cryptocurrency will work, by visiting the official website.