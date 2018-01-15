Get tips from Riot on how to design for player behavior at GDC 2018

The 2018 Game Developers Conference is just two months away, and it's shaping up to be a smorgasbord of game industry insight -- including a fantastic session all about designing for player behavior from League of Legends overseer Riot Games.

In her GDC 2018 Design track talk on "Honorable Intentions: Player Behavior Today at Riot Games" senior technical designer Kimberly Voll will look in depth at Riot's latest understanding of the "how" and "why" in player behavior, with an emphasis on practical design applications for attendees.

Notably, she'll explore as a case study the completely reworked Honor system for League of Legends that launched last summer, and provide a detailed look at the design decisions behind the system elements from end-of-game voting to seasonal progression. She'll also share results from launch to now, and discuss what's next -- so don't skip it!

