January 17, 2018
Get tips from Riot on how to design for player behavior at GDC 2018

1 comments
    1 comments
More: Social/Online, Design, GDC

The 2018 Game Developers Conference is just two months away, and it's shaping up to be a smorgasbord of game industry insight -- including a fantastic session all about designing for player behavior from League of Legends overseer Riot Games.

In her GDC 2018 Design track talk on "Honorable Intentions: Player Behavior Today at Riot Games" senior technical designer Kimberly Voll will look in depth at Riot's latest understanding of the "how" and "why" in player behavior, with an emphasis on practical design applications for attendees.

Notably, she'll explore as a case study the completely reworked Honor system for League of Legends that launched last summer, and provide a detailed look at the design decisions behind the system elements from end-of-game voting to seasonal progression. She'll also share results from launch to now, and discuss what's next -- so don't skip it!

Plus, we have lots more GDC 2018 announcements to make in the coming months. For more information about GDC 2018 visit the show's official website, and subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

