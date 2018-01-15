Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Get a job: Wargaming is hiring a UI Engineer

January 16, 2018
The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

UI EngineerWargaming

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Wargaming Chicago-Baltimore is a growing studio with more than 150 employees.  Our environment is a combination of casual creativity and functional productivity, powered by the studio’s own, proprietary game engine.

Working at Wargaming is a uniquely rewarding experience.  One of the most satisfying aspects of life at Wargaming is seeing your work flourish in the expanding world of Wargaming titles and interacting with the millions of fans around the world who recognize your achievements. 

Responsibilities: 

  • Implement intuitive and exciting User Interfaces.
  • Write, test and debug User Interface code for our games.
  • Rapidly prototype and iterate User Interface element and flows.
  • Liaise with designers, producers, and artists to implement new UI features.
  • Ability to write clear, clean, readable, portable, reliable, and manageable code.

Requirements:

  • B.S. degree in Computer Science, Math, Physics or Engineering.
  • Proven experience architecting and developing rich client applications.
  • Excellent knowledge of architectural patterns.
  • High degree of proficiency writing rich client code with C++ and Actionscript.
  • Experience with Scaleform and FlashStudio.
  • Positive, self-starting, team-oriented attitude.
  • 2+ years of experience.

Desired:

  • Previous experience within games.
  • Prior localization experince.
  • Knowledge of STL.
  • Experience with Lua.
  • Solid vector math background.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

