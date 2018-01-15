Get a job: Wargaming is hiring a UI Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Chicago, Illinois

Wargaming Chicago-Baltimore is a growing studio with more than 150 employees. Our environment is a combination of casual creativity and functional productivity, powered by the studio’s own, proprietary game engine.

Working at Wargaming is a uniquely rewarding experience. One of the most satisfying aspects of life at Wargaming is seeing your work flourish in the expanding world of Wargaming titles and interacting with the millions of fans around the world who recognize your achievements.

Responsibilities:

Implement intuitive and exciting User Interfaces.

Write, test and debug User Interface code for our games.

Rapidly prototype and iterate User Interface element and flows.

Liaise with designers, producers, and artists to implement new UI features.

Ability to write clear, clean, readable, portable, reliable, and manageable code.

Requirements:

B.S. degree in Computer Science, Math, Physics or Engineering.

Proven experience architecting and developing rich client applications.

Excellent knowledge of architectural patterns.

High degree of proficiency writing rich client code with C++ and Actionscript.

Experience with Scaleform and FlashStudio.

Positive, self-starting, team-oriented attitude.

2+ years of experience.

Desired:

Previous experience within games.

Prior localization experince.

Knowledge of STL.

Experience with Lua.

Solid vector math background.

