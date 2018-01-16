Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Mythic founder's new MMO game studio nets $7.5M in funding

January 18, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Developers of the successfully kickstarted MMO Camelot Unchained City State Entertainment announced today that their studio has secured a $7.5 million minority investment.

Founded by industry veterans Mark Jacobs and Andrew Meggs, City State Entertainment intends to use the funding to accelerate hiring for their Virginia and Seattle studios and speed up the delivery of Camelot Unchained for their backers. 

The investor group includes the principals of GF Capital Management & Advisors, LLC, a New York City-based private equity firm which were one of the original investors in Mark Jacobs' last studio Mythic Entertainment, which was shut down by EA in 2014. 

“Knowing that we have support from the same core investors who helped enable Mythic Entertainment to create Dark Age of Camelot is incredibly exciting,” says Jacobs, CEO of City State Entertainment.

“When you add the benefits that the insight, experience and access that working with the senior leadership of GF Capital will bring to our company, the team is more enthusiastic than ever about delivering our games to an expanding global audience.”

