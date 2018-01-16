Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 19, 2018
New Oculus Start program aims to provide support for new VR devs

January 18, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Oculus announced today the launch of Oculus Start, a developer program aimed at providing funding, access to hardware/software, and support for qualifying new VR developers who are just getting their start. 

The program is meant to offset some of the potential hassles that come with creating VR applications, so new developers can focus more on their next projects and worry less about resources. 

An Oculus representative told Gamasutra that devs can expect to retain all rights to any VR project they submit as part of the Start application process. Furthermore, Oculus says that devs in the program should not expect to have their work tied exclusively to the Oculus platform.

"Devs who've only worked on other platforms are welcome to apply too," added the Oculus rep.

Acceptance into the program means devs may gain access to a range of benefits, like development kits for new and existing hardware, access to beta tools and services, and the ability to have Oculus experts help in troubleshooting and evaluating VR creations.

Oculus is accepting applications starting today, though to qualify devs are expected to meet specific criteria, including: two or fewer devs from the same company, a published app on the Oculus store or other VR platform, an Oculus dev account, and no previous funding (including crowdfunding) over $10,000. 

VR developers can fill out this application form to see if they qualify for the program. 

