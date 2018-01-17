Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 17, 2018
Report: Microsoft wants Forza Horizon developer to resurrect Fable

January 17, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
More: Production, Business/Marketing

Microsoft intends to resurrect the Fable franchise less than two years after shutting down its creator, Lionhead Studios. 

According to a Eurogamer report, the company has asked Forza Horizon developer Playground Studios to work on a new game in the popular fantasy series. 

"Sources close to the project" are said to have leaked the news, though Microsoft has predictably refused to confirm or comment on the rumor.  

It's suggested the new Fable will be an open-world, story and character-driven affair featuring RPG elements, with Microsoft rekindling its interest in the genre after seeing the success Sony had with Horizon Zero Dawn

Such a move would mark a return to form for the series after it entered free-to-play, 'games-as-a-service' territory with the canceled Fable Legends.  

Around 200 people are apparently being tasked with bringing the new game to life, and development will begin at Playground's newly-opened office in Leamington Spa. 

While it's good news for fans of the franchise, those who used to work on the series have mixed feelings about the comeback. 

Speaking to Eurogamer, Fable co-creator Simon Carter explained he's happy the series hasn't been laid to rest, but that there's something bittersweet about knowing Lionhead will never realize its own vision for Fable 4

"I have slightly mixed feelings," said Carter. "On the one hand it's great for the UK games industry, and very pleasing that Fable isn't dead; indeed, it will be lovely to play one as a punter, without coming out in hives.

"On the other hand it is a little curious to get rid of the team that is uniquely expert in making Fable, and then try and make Fable. Fable is a weird game, and a tough one to deconstruct for a new team. That said, the team in question is very talented, and I'm sure they'll do a fantastic job."

