Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 17, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 17, 2018
arrowPress Releases
January 17, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

YouTube introduces new, stricter requirements for partners

YouTube introduces new, stricter requirements for partners

January 17, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
January 17, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online, Business/Marketing

In a bid to better satisfy advertisers, Google-owned YouTube is changing the requirements for YouTube channels seeking monetization and will soon strip now-unqualified channels of their partner status. 

While developers affected by this change likely won’t be losing a major source of income from the loss of partner status, they will be losing access to a number of partner-exclusive tools that may have previously extended their reach on YouTube.

The new criteria for partnership and monetization require channels to have at least 1,000 subscribers and a total of 4,000 hours of watch time during the past 12 months. Previously, channels had to only have over 10,000 lifetime views to be eligible for the YouTube Partners Program. 

While the new requirements are already in place for new channels, existing partners have until February 20 to meet the new, stricter criteria or risk being stripped of their membership in the YouTube Partners Program and all the benefits previously associated with that status.

“It’s been clear over the last few months that we need the right requirements and better signals to identify the channels that have earned the right to run ads,” explains the Google blog post detailing the change. “Instead of basing acceptance purely on views, we want to take channel size, audience engagement, and creator behavior into consideration to determine eligibility for ads.”

Google says the change is intended to weed out the bad actors and spammers that have previously gamed the system, but it notes that a “significant number of channels eligible to run ads” will be affected by the policy change. 

Related Jobs

Shiny Shoe
Shiny Shoe — San Francisco, California, United States
[01.17.18]
Gameplay and Engine Programmer
Ubiquity6
Ubiquity6 — San Francisco, California, United States
[01.17.18]
AR Front End Engineer - React Native
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[01.17.18]
Experienced Game Developer
Toys for Bob / Activision
Toys for Bob / Activision — Novato, California, United States
[01.17.18]
Sr. Executive Producer - Toys For Bob


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

7 notable puzzle-platformers every dev should study
Cold Iron Studios acquired by FoxNext Games
Tencent enlists Chinese police in the fight against Battlegrounds cheaters
Adding depth to 2D with hand-drawn normal maps in The Siege and the Sandfox


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image