Epic candidly discusses the challenge of making Paragon sustainable

While Epic’s Fortnite: Battle Royale has helped launch the early access title Fortnite into no small level of success, the game’s popularity has taken its toll on the development of another Epic project.

Speaking on Reddit, Epic’s community team spoke candidly with the Paragon community about the future of the MOBA and how Fortnite’s success has impacted the studio’s future plans for the project.

It isn’t every day that a major studio like Epic speaks so frankly about the possibly-precarious future of one of its games. While the post is meant to maintain a level of transparency with the game's community, Epic’s post also offers fellow developers a look at one of the difficult aspects of developing a live, online game like Paragon.

Epic says it is looking at the path it wants Paragon to take, but the challenge is creating a version of Paragon that achieves “that magical combination of ingredients that make for a sustainable game.”

Currently, Epic notes that only a small number of new players continue playing Paragon regularly after a month and finding a way to remedy that is currently the team’s core challenge.

Because of this, Epic says Paragon updates have slowed down as the team tries to figure out if and how it can guide Paragon to some level of mainstream success and sustainability. That issue is somewhat complicated by the success of Fortnite as well as Epic says a number of Paragon team members have jumped over to Fortnite to help deal with the game’s unexpected growth.

“Going from Legacy to Monolith to a new card system and all of the changes in-between, our efforts have always been focused on growing the game. While each of these incarnations has been beloved by a core community, none has been large enough to achieve mainstream success," explains the team. "This, combined with the humbling success of Fortnite has caused us to question if we have a good path to grow Paragon and make it thrive.”