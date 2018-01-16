Weekly Jobs Roundup: Ubiquity6, Imangi Studios, and more are hiring now!

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Here are just some of the many, many positions being advertised right now. If you're a recruiter looking for talent, you can also post jobs here.

Location: San Francisco, California

Shiny Shoe is seeking a talented, self-starting Gameplay and Engine Programmer to join its team. In this role, a programmer would be expected to design, create, maintain, and modify game features while frequently collaborating with team members from all disciplines.

Location: San Francisco, California

The California-based team at Ubiquity6 is looking for a Javascript and React veteran to join its team in as an AR Front End Engineer. This position seeks someone with expert-level skills in 3D game development to build customer-facing interfaces and design and create interactive front-end experiences for multiplayer AR games on mobile.

Location: San Diego, California

Qualcomm’s Advanced Content Group is seeking a game designer who will work directly with our development team, design leads, and art director, to help create, write, and script new games/levels as part of a cohesive, directed gameplay experience. Ideal candidates will have an excellent understanding of gameplay balance, as well as a good sense for what makes an item attractive and fun to players.

Location: Foster City, California

Sanzaru Games is looking to hire a UI artist with 2 or more years of industry experience and a strong understanding of interface flow, messaging, ease of use, color, composition, and movement. Ideally, this role requires an artist with working knowledge of Photoshop, Flash, Illustrator, Maya, Unreal, and Unity and will task that individual with creating and implementing fresh, easy to understand interfaces and beautiful visuals.

Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

The developer behind Temple Run is looking for an enthusiastic and self-motivated community manager to connect its players with the development team behind both Temple Run and its sequel. The ideal candidate will have experience engaging online communities across a variety of platforms from social spaces like Twitter and Facebook to video game-focused media like Twitch.