Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 18, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 18, 2018
arrowPress Releases
January 18, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Blizzard boasts 10M viewers for Overwatch League opening week

Blizzard boasts 10M viewers for Overwatch League opening week

January 17, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
January 17, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

Blizzard says that, between its official streaming partners and in-person attendance, the opening weekend of its city-based Overwatch League attracted over 10 million views. 

While it isn’t specified if those 10 million views represent unique viewers, the strong burst of interest surrounding Blizzard’s own Overwatch eSports league is hard to deny and goes to show the strong pull the event’s unique structure has to its viewership.

Blizzard’s Overwatch League notably takes on a structure unfamiliar to existing eSports events by mimicking the city-based team structure traditionally favored by athletics leagues.

With 12 teams hosted across 3 continents, it seems that Blizzard’s hope is that local arms of the Overwatch community will tune in to support their favored city. 

By Blizzard’s count, the opening day of the event had an average audience of 408,000 per minute while the full week averaged 280,000 viewers per minute. The company enthusiastically notes that its own numbers don’t reflect individuals sharing a screen at a viewing party or the in-person attendees at the venue itself.

One match in particular between the Dallas Fuel and Seoul Dynasty teams attracted the most number of concurrent viewers across Twitch and other streaming partners with 437,000 peak viewers.

Related Jobs

Qualcomm
Qualcomm — San Diego, California, United States
[01.17.18]
3D Engine Developer
Shiny Shoe
Shiny Shoe — San Francisco, California, United States
[01.17.18]
Gameplay and Engine Programmer
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[01.17.18]
Experienced Game Developer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[01.16.18]
Gameplay Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Nintendo announces DIY Nintendo Labo for the Switch
7 notable puzzle-platformers every dev should study
Cold Iron Studios acquired by FoxNext Games
Tencent enlists Chinese police in the fight against Battlegrounds cheaters


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image