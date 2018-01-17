Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 18, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 18, 2018
arrowPress Releases
January 18, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

How audio and visual effects sell combat in The Signal From Tölva

How audio and visual effects sell combat in The Signal From Tölva

January 17, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
January 17, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Indie, Design

"When you see groups engaging each other in the distance you get that flicker of gunfire that allows you to see where people are firing from. That brings those battles to life.""

- Founder of Big Robot Jim Rossignol on how visuals affected combat design in The Signal From Tölva.

In a piece recently published by PC Gamer, founder of development studio Big Robot Jim Rossignol discusses how bright visual effects and sci-fi sound clips contributed to enhancing how it feels to shoot guns in The Signal From Tölva

"We wanted to have big colorful lasers," Rossignol explains. "[We wanted] big long trails that last quite a long time and light up the landscape." This powerful display appears every time a player pulls the trigger, which is intended to help shooting things feel great.

The fantastic display of visuals aren't used to help gunplay feel better though. It's also designed to evoke a sense of awe. "When you see groups engaging each other in the distance you get that flicker of gunfire that allows you to see where people are firing from. That brings those battles to life," says Rossignol. 

Working in tandem with the visual fireworks set off by the guns are futuristic sound effects that help sell the combat. "Rather than having a single sound effect for when the weapons go off, we broke it down to an overall firing noise and a projectile leaving noise, so every weapon has components that make the sound better," he notes. "As you take your finger off the trigger you hear the end of your shot cut off, that just sells the behavior of the weapon more, and gives them way more life than they had."

Check out the entire interview over at PC Gamer. 

Related Jobs

Respawn Entertainment
Respawn Entertainment — Chatsworth, California, United States
[01.17.18]
Senior Character Artist
Qualcomm
Qualcomm — San Diego, California, United States
[01.16.18]
Game Designer
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Foster City, California, United States
[01.16.18]
Environment Artist
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Foster City , California, United States
[01.16.18]
UI Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Nintendo announces DIY Nintendo Labo for the Switch
7 notable puzzle-platformers every dev should study
Cold Iron Studios acquired by FoxNext Games
Tencent enlists Chinese police in the fight against Battlegrounds cheaters


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image