Nintendo announces DIY Nintendo Labo for the Switch

Nintendo announced today the reveal of Nintendo Labo, which involve DIY cardboard accessories that transform the Switch's Joy-Con controllers into everything from a piano to a motorbike. After the accessories are assembled, they're used to control mini-games loaded onto a Switch cartridge, which are included when purchasing a kit.

Labeled as Toy-Cons, these cardboard kits come with an assortment of materials ranging from string to rubber bands, all of which are used to create cardboard accessories that vary in complexity depending on what is being built.

A big focus seems to be placed on discovery, as the promotional marketing encourages children to explore the mechanics behind each Toy-Con and come up with new ways to use the creations that they build.

Nintendo Labo is set to release for the Switch on April 20th and will retail for $69.99.