Video: Behind the minimalistic visual design of Mini Metro

Conveying information and maintaining a distinct visual style can be difficult, especially if a game's user interface depends on having a clear and concise design to relay instructions to the player.

In this 2017 GDC session, Mini Metro developer Jamie Churchman goes over the successes and failures of visual design in Mini Metro, examining how visual design and user interface decisions play a role in creating a gratifying experience for the player.

"The design process starts with understanding your subject matter," explains Churchman. "And in this case, that's understanding a game that's halfway in development. And that can start with a simple question: what is the game about?"

Churchman uses that question to break down the parts of Mini Metro which would eventually lead toward a discussion on how to design a user interface that would encourage and explore those facets.

Visual and user interface designers interested in what did and didn't work for Mini Metro can now watch the talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

