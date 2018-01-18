Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 18, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 18, 2018
arrowPress Releases
January 18, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Minecraft chief Matt Booty taking charge of Xbox game dev and publishing

Minecraft chief Matt Booty taking charge of Xbox game dev and publishing

January 18, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
January 18, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Production, Business/Marketing

Minecraft team leader Matt Booty has been named as the new head of Microsoft Studios, and will fill the gap left by the recently promoted Phil Spencer

As reported by GamesBeat, Booty will now oversee the overall development and publishing strategy at Microsoft, making the company more agile in the ever-fluctuating world of games. 

It means that Spencer, who was promoted to executive vice president of Microsoft last August, will be in charge of the overall grand strategy for games, and that Booty will be tasked with executing those strategies. 

The change in hierarchy will see Booty report to Spencer, with the rest of the studio chiefs reporting to Booty.

"I wanted to make sure we had the right organization in place to deliver on our content goals," explained Spencer," speaking to GamesBeat.

"With that, I made the decision that I wanted to anoint a leader of our Microsoft Studios organization, which if you’ve tracked it, I’ve had the leaders of our individual franchises reporting to me for the last three and a half years." 

As the console maker prepares to invest in even more game content, Spencer says it's imperative the company creates a "unified studios leadership organization."

"[That's] going to be critical to our long-term success, so I’ve asked Matt Booty to step up into the role of leading Microsoft Studios."

Booty joined Microsoft in 2010 after spending a decade at Mortal Kombat and Spy Hunter developer Midway Games. 

During his time at Microsoft, he served as GM of the company's Redmond game studios, before moving to take charge of the global teams responsible for developing the Minecraft franchise. 

"It’s been an honor to lead the Minecraft franchise," wrote Booty on Twitter, "and I’m incredibly excited to support our first party game teams in my new role."

Related Jobs

Toys for Bob / Activision
Toys for Bob / Activision — Novato, California, United States
[01.18.18]
Sr. Software Engineer (Animation) - Toys for Bob - Novato, CA
Island Brains LLC
Island Brains LLC — San Mateo, California, United States
[01.17.18]
Mobile Game Producer
Qualcomm
Qualcomm — San Diego, California, United States
[01.17.18]
3D Engine Developer
Qualcomm
Qualcomm — San Diego, California, United States
[01.17.18]
Software Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Inside the Harebrained task of reviving Battletech
Mythic founder's new MMO game studio nets $7.5M in funding
Blog: Rendering sprites onscreen using Phaser on iOS
Minecraft chief Matt Booty taking charge of Xbox game dev and publishing


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image