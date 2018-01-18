Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 18, 2018
Nintendo hardware sold a combined 2.6M units in December alone

January 18, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
According to numbers gathered by the NPD Group, Nintendo hardware dominated December sales this year with the Nintendo Switch selling more units than any other console on the market. 

Between the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS, and the SNES Classic Edition, Nintendo says it moved more than 2.6 million systems. Altogether, this means Nintendo consoles accounted for over of half of all video game hardware sold during December 2017.

A big chunk of those sales are owed to the Nintendo Switch's strong holiday presence. Nintendo sold 1.5 million Switch systems during the month of December, bringing its lifetime sales up to 4.8 million units.

This NPD report lines up with Nintendo’s internal sales figures that pegged the Switch as the fastest-selling home console in U.S. history earlier this month.

But what is particularly interesting about December’s hardware numbers is that the 3DS saw a notable bump in sales over the holiday season.

The NPD Group reports that the Nintendo 3DS family of handhelds sold more than 750,000 units in December alone, a 27 percent increase from the numbers reported for December 2016. Thanks to that, Nintendo now says that December 2017 was the best month for 3DS sales since December 2014.

