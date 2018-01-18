Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Activision CEO Eric Hirshberg to step down in March

January 18, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Eric Hirshberg is stepping down from his position as CEO of Activision after nearly 8 years with Activision Blizzard. Though his departure was announced by VentureBeat today, Hirshberg will remain with the company until March.

Hirshberg joined Activision as its chief executive officer in 2010, his first role as an executive in the game industry after holding multiple high-ranking positions at the marketing communications agency Deutsch.

In his nearly 8 years with Activision Blizzard, Hirschberg notably oversaw numerous projects in the Destiny, Call of Duty, and Skylanders series.

“During Eric’s tenure we’ve had historic performance and great successes,” said Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick in a statement to VentureBeat. “He is an inspiring leader, and we will all miss his creativity and tenacity very much. He is leaving the team, the franchises and the business in a great place, and he goes with my full support and appreciation.”

Hirshberg will remain with the company until March. In the meantime, Activision Blizzard is actively scouting for his replacement. 

