Get a job: Jam City is hiring a Platform Engineer

Location: Culver City, California​

Jam City is on the hunt for the best and brightest Software Engineers to work on the platform side of our next generation of top-10 cross-platform games. We’re looking for a smart, experienced, back-end engineer, with some game development experience, who thrives in an agile environment. Our right fit is someone who enjoys solving problems, thrives when learning new technologies, cares about scalability, interacts effectively in a team environment, and takes ownership and pride in the work that they do.

Our company and culture is geared towards producing the best quality games in the world and having fun while we do it. Jam City has a full team of in-house artists, designers, and game developers. Our core technology allows developers to plug into a scalable backend, flexible game frameworks, analytics and cross-platform methodologies. Jam City is growing, profitable and has offices in Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, and Argentina.

Responsibilities:

Design and implement services used by millions of users through web and mobile applications.

Contribute to developing our analytical data platforms, services, systems and cloud infrastructure.

Effectively utilize our NoSQL and relational databases.

Design, develop, test and implement extensible APIs for web, mobile web and native mobile devices.

Write both server-side and client code for the aforementioned.

Identify problems, investigate new approaches and provide software solutions.

Test, maintain and monitor computer programs and systems.

Provide internal operational support within functional areas and collaborate across departments throughout the SDLC (Software Development Life Cycle).

Requirements:

5-7+ years of relevant work experience, including large scale system design experience, with extensive knowledge of UNIX/Linux/CentOS.

4 years of relevant work experience, including programming experience in two or more of the following: C/C++, C#, Java, Scala, Actionscript, Javascript and/or Python with strong OO skills.

Strong understanding of Database design (Couchbase, Postgres, Teradata, Redis, and/or MySQL).

Knowledge of Databricks, Kafka, Nifi, Avro, Zookeeper & Spark.

Experience with the AWS ecosystem, EC2, EBS, S3, ALB, CloudFront, DynamoDB.

Experience with Git, Github, Ansible, Jenkins, Docker, Gradle.

Experience with Jetty and/or nginx.

UI experience with React or Angular.

Strong background in distributed systems: micro-service architectures, OS/kernel, network system design, and large-scale storage systems.

Experience designing APIs.

Reasonable knowledge of TCP/IP and network programming.

Solid foundation in computer science, with strong competencies in data structures, algorithms, computational complexity theory, and test driven development.

B.S. degree in Computer Science or related field (or equivalent years of relevant work experience).

Outstanding written and oral communication skills.

Proven ability to work collaboratively in a team dynamic.

