Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 19, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 19, 2018
arrowPress Releases
January 19, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

How crunch is more than a labor issue in the video game industry

How crunch is more than a labor issue in the video game industry

January 18, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
January 18, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Business/Marketing

"They are expected to just dig deep into their passion for making games and overlook how their passion for their profession and their specific project is being exploited to cover poor management practices."

- Former executive director of the IGDA Kate Edwards on the game industry's attitude about crunch.

A piece recently published by Game Informer features interviews from various people working in the game industry, discussing a massive labor problem that has been plaguing developers for years: crunch.

"Crunch has been prevalent in the games industry for decades, and while it’s not unique to the games industry, it has become a negative practice that has perpetuated for too long," explains former executive director of the IGDA Kate Edwards. "It burns people out, discourages them from continuing in the industry, and has seriously negative effects on physical, mental, and social health."

A survey conducted by the IGDA in 2015 found that 62 percent of developers said their jobs involved crunch and of those nearly one-third said crunch meant 50-59 hours of work a week. A 2014 IGDA survey found the most common reason for developers leaving the video game industry was "poor quality of life.

Krzysztof Nosek, the multiplayer programming lead on Call of Juarez: The Cartel discusses how crunch forced him to take a step back and reflect on the repercussions. Not only was it bad for his physical and mental health, but it was affecting his personal life. "In retrospect you see the different directions that you and the world around you have taken, and you must judge whether it was worth it or not," Nosek says. "It's a tough moment that can quite often bring bouts of depression or low morale – the infamous 'post-crunch realizations,' as they are known."

What steps can studios take to avoid crunch? Is it that easy? It turns out the the problem isn't entirely black and white after considering studio culture and the desire to be a team player so no one is let down. "Most, if not all of these people are your colleagues first and foremost so that communal peer pressure plays a much greater role in getting you to push than the decisions coming down from the hierarchy," admits Nosek. 

So what do these developers suggest when it comes to abolishing crunch? Check out the entire interview over at Game Informer.

Related Jobs

Naughty Dog
Naughty Dog — Santa Monica, California, United States
[01.18.18]
Web Developer
Naughty Dog
Naughty Dog — Santa Monica, California, United States
[01.18.18]
IT Help Desk Generalist (Temporary Assignment)
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[01.18.18]
Art Director
Trendy Entertainment, Inc.
Trendy Entertainment, Inc. — Gainesville, Florida, United States
[01.18.18]
Software Engineer - Game and Online Services


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Inside the Harebrained task of reviving Battletech
Mythic founder's new MMO game studio nets $7.5M in funding
Blog: Rendering sprites onscreen using Phaser on iOS
Minecraft chief Matt Booty taking charge of Xbox game dev and publishing


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image