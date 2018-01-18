Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
PlayStation's VP of dev relations Florian Hunzicker departs Sony

PlayStation's VP of dev relations Florian Hunzicker departs Sony

January 18, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
January 18, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
As reported by VentureBeat, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced that head of third-party developer relations Florian Hunziker has parted ways with the company.

The departure comes a year after Hunziker took the job as vice president of publisher and developer relations for PlayStation. This change could potentially affect Sony's relationship with its game partners and indie developers.

This managerial shift takes place months after Sony Interactive Entertainment president and global CEO Andrew House left the company in October 2017, with John Kodera taking his position.

Hunziker had replaced Adam Boyes, who helped recruit a number of third-party developers to the PlayStation 4. It is currently unclear why Hunziker left.

