Parents, don't forget to register for childcare at GDC 2018!

Just a quick reminder that if you're planning to bring kids with you when you attend GDC 2018 in San Francisco this March, the advance deadline to register for the program is February 20th -- less than a month away!

You want to register early, because registration is handled on a first-come, first-served basis. It's also possible to register on-site, but there is no guarantee KiddieCorp will be able to accommodate on-site registrations and doing so is not recommended.

The perennially popular KiddieCorp children's program is for children ages 6 months through 12 years old and will be situated within the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California.

The KiddieCorp team charges an affordable hourly rate for their services and snacks and beverages will be provided, but meals do need to be supplied by parents each day.

Plus, the KiddieCorp team will engage your children with activities they want to attend, providing you with that critical peace of mind so you can attend your sessions and events worry-free. Activities include exciting themes, arts & crafts, group games, music & movement, board games, story time, dramatic play, etc.

KiddieCorp provides actvities appropriate for each age group, using safe and sturdy equipment. Children can make their own choices within KiddieCorp's program.

To learn more about the service and register your child as a participant, head over to the KiddieCorp GDC 2018 children's program registration page. Again, make sure to register early as availability is limited and handled on a first-come, first-served basis.

This partnership is of course just one of many ongoing GDC efforts aimed at making it easier for a broader variety of game industry professionals to attend and speak at the conference.

