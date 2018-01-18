Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 19, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 19, 2018
arrowPress Releases
January 19, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: Producers should be making more to-do lists

January 18, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
January 18, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Video

"So, I was thinking about the subject of what producers do," begins Oculus' Bernard Yee. "I was building a house -- and you were constantly creating lists of things and thinking about whether they were worth doing or not."

In this 2015 GDC session, Yee offers advice for producers who manage a team and project's to-do list, explaining why they are important and how to be effective on a daily basis.

Yee acknowledges the mundanity of the to-do list but encourages producers to utilize them. "The process by which you derive that list is loaded with meaning." The talk also discusses how Yee as a producer approaches creating a to-do list. He stresses that he's not going to tell producers what to include in their lists, but rather, provide a conceptual framework. 

Producers who want to learn some tips on how to keep their work organized can now watch the talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

Related Jobs

Naughty Dog
Naughty Dog — Santa Monica, California, United States
[01.18.18]
Web Developer
Naughty Dog
Naughty Dog — Santa Monica, California, United States
[01.18.18]
IT Help Desk Generalist (Temporary Assignment)
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[01.18.18]
Art Director
Trendy Entertainment, Inc.
Trendy Entertainment, Inc. — Gainesville, Florida, United States
[01.18.18]
Software Engineer - Game and Online Services


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Inside the Harebrained task of reviving Battletech
Mythic founder's new MMO game studio nets $7.5M in funding
Blog: Rendering sprites onscreen using Phaser on iOS
Minecraft chief Matt Booty taking charge of Xbox game dev and publishing


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image