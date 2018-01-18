Video: Producers should be making more to-do lists

"So, I was thinking about the subject of what producers do," begins Oculus' Bernard Yee. "I was building a house -- and you were constantly creating lists of things and thinking about whether they were worth doing or not."

In this 2015 GDC session, Yee offers advice for producers who manage a team and project's to-do list, explaining why they are important and how to be effective on a daily basis.

Yee acknowledges the mundanity of the to-do list but encourages producers to utilize them. "The process by which you derive that list is loaded with meaning." The talk also discusses how Yee as a producer approaches creating a to-do list. He stresses that he's not going to tell producers what to include in their lists, but rather, provide a conceptual framework.

Producers who want to learn some tips on how to keep their work organized can now watch the talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

