Stardew Valley was the most-downloaded Switch title in 2017

It's no secret that indie games are thriving on the Switch, and it looks like Stardew Valley was the pick of the bunch last year.

The cute farming sim was the most-downloaded Nintendo Switch title in 2017, despite only launching in October.

Stardew's place at the top of the pile was confirmed after Nintendo published two tables showing which titles have pulled in the most downloads since the console launched on March 3, 2017.

The first table shows which games rose to the top in Japan, while the other covers the worldwide market.

Stardew took the global crown, beating out the likes of Rocket League and Sonic Mania, while Mojang's blocky build-em-up Minecraft secured the top spot in Japan.

Unfortunately, Nintendo didn't share any actual sales figures, and it's also worth noting that the worldwide list only feature games that have been released in Japan. Those that haven't been localized, like Golf Story, weren't included.

We've taken the liberty of highlighting the top 10 from each list below, but Nintendo has a more comprehensive top 30 over on its website (Japanese Top 30 /Global Top 30)

Global downloads

Stardew Valley Minecraft Sonic Mania Rocket League Snipperclips Overcooked Shovel Knight FAST RMX Kamiko Steam World Dig 2

Japanese downloads