January 19, 2018
Get insights about working in game audio at 3PM EST!

January 19, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
January 19, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
This year at GDC 2018, audio director Richard Ludlow will be presenting a practical session meant to help audio engineers of all backgrounds in game development. It's a session dedicated to asset management, a topic that may not spark a massive amount of excitement, but it's a part of game development that every department has to wrangle with, not just game audio. 

At Gamasutra, our interest in this session extends beyond asset management however, and into the work of speaker Richard Ludlow, an audio director who's worked with Ubisoft, The Odd Gentlemen, and Tencent. We (shamefully) don't spend a lot of time discussing game audio on this fine website, so today at 3PM EST on the Gamasutra Twitch channel, we'll be chatting with Ludlow about his work and discussing the finer points of game sound. 

If you've got key audio questions, whether they're career-related or tech-related, you should join us! And while you're at it, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables and gameplay commentary. 

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

