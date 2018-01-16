Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Get a job: Visual Concepts is hiring a Sr. Graphics Software Engineer

January 19, 2018 | By Staff
Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Sr. Graphics Software Engineer, Visual Concepts

Location: Agoura Hills, California

Visual Concepts is one of the world’s top game development studios with a flat, entrepreneurial, and non-corporate work environment. We have a proven track record having shipped over 100 multi-SKU titles to great critical acclaim.

Our studios in Agoura Hills, CA and Novato, CA are committed to gaming and technical innovation and offer top candidates the opportunity to learn and grow with some of the smartest and most creative minds in the industry.

We are looking for an experienced engineer to push the boundaries of graphics for our games. You will analyze existing algorithms and features, then optimize them and invent creative ways of allowing us to do more with the same hardware constraints. You will architect new graphics features. You’ll build tools that meet production demands and ensure efficiency and creative opportunity for all members of the development team.

Requirements:

  • 3+ years of experience in graphics development for console games
  • High proficiency in C++ / C / C#
  • Experience writing shaders, preferably in HLSL
  • Knowledge of Physically Based Rendering
  • Deep experience optimizing graphics algorithms & features
  • Fluent in Windows-based development (.Net, etc.)
  • Deep understanding of object oriented programming
  • Able to diagnose and solve problems quickly and independently
  • Able to learn and master complicated code systems
  • Able to write clean, bug-free, well-documented and efficient code
  • Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree in Computer Science
  • Passion for videogames
  • Good communicator and team player
  • Can help & guide junior engineers

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

