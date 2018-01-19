Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Gamasutra talks to Arena of Valor audio designer Richard Ludlow

January 19, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
Audio in games often isn't given its due, but at Gamasutra (and GDC), we do our best to check in with our microphone-wielding friends to see what's going on in their world. Today, to discuss his upcoming GDC 2018 session, Hexany Audio director Richard Ludlow dropped by the Gamasutra Twitch channel to discuss some of his work on Arena of Valor and other games that may sound familiar. 

Since Ludlow's work crosses the spectrum from dialogue to music, we were interested to talk about his career in game audio and learn about the latest developments impacting the industry. 

It was an enlightening conversation, which you can view in full up above. Be sure to watch for insights into how procedural audio generation might impact audio designers work and how Ludlow navigates getting new jobs for his company in a competitive environment. 

For more developer interviews, editorial roundtables and gameplay commentary, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel.

