January 22, 2018
Sonic co-creator Yuji Naka has joined Square Enix

Sonic co-creator Yuji Naka has joined Square Enix

January 22, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
January 22, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Celebrated game designer Yuji Naka has joined Square Enix, and will be returning to the frontlines of game development. 

Naka broke the news on Twitter this morning, and revealed he's striving to develop an "enjoyable" game -- although it's not clear what sort of project he's working on. 

The veteran developer rose to prominence during the '90s, and led the Sonic Team at Sega after helping establish the franchise by programming the original Sonic the Hedgehog on Sega Genesis. 

He spent around two decades at Sega, working on a whole host of Sonic titles including Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Sonic & Knuckles, before eventually stepping down in 2006 to form his own independent studio, Prope. 

Prope's debut titles, Let's Tap and Let's Catch, launched on the Wii and were published by Sega. The studio went on to develop for a whole host of platforms including the Nintendo DS, 3DS, PlayStation 3, PSP, Xbox 360, iOS, and even the oft forgotten Windows Mobile.

