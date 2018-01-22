Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 22, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 22, 2018
arrowPress Releases
January 22, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Obituary: Iconic video game cover artist Bob Wakelin

Obituary: Iconic video game cover artist Bob Wakelin

January 22, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
January 22, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
More: Art

Bob Wakelin, the legendary artist behind some of the most iconic game box art of the '80s and '90s, has passed away.

Although some of you might not recognize the name, there's a good chance you'll know his work, and Wakelin was responsible for creating the covers to a number of classics including Contra, Operation Wolf, Rainbow Islands, and Ocean Software's Batman

During his time at Ocean, the publisher would often ask Wakelin to improve the fortunes of its more pedestrian titles by designing stellar covers. 

"A couple of times the guys at Ocean said to me 'Look Bob,' this game really isn't very good so we need an extra special cover," he said in an interview with the BBC. "I suppose I should feel guilty for it."

Of course, the industry was a richer place because of Wakelin's vibrant creations, and since news of his passing broke on Twitter the video game community has been paying tribute to his life and work.

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[01.19.18]
Technical Art Director
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[01.19.18]
Senior Tools Engineer
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Agoura Hills, California, United States
[01.19.18]
Senior UI Artist
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Agoura Hills, California, United States
[01.19.18]
Senior Technical Artist / Rigger


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Gamasutra Asks: What to make of Nintendo Labo?
Sonic co-creator Yuji Naka has joined Square Enix
Blog: How to make booth art as an indie developer
Mail.Ru Group acquires Russian eSports leader ESforce for $100M


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image