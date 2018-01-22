Obituary: Iconic video game cover artist Bob Wakelin

Bob Wakelin, the legendary artist behind some of the most iconic game box art of the '80s and '90s, has passed away.

Although some of you might not recognize the name, there's a good chance you'll know his work, and Wakelin was responsible for creating the covers to a number of classics including Contra, Operation Wolf, Rainbow Islands, and Ocean Software's Batman.

During his time at Ocean, the publisher would often ask Wakelin to improve the fortunes of its more pedestrian titles by designing stellar covers.

"A couple of times the guys at Ocean said to me 'Look Bob,' this game really isn't very good so we need an extra special cover," he said in an interview with the BBC. "I suppose I should feel guilty for it."

Of course, the industry was a richer place because of Wakelin's vibrant creations, and since news of his passing broke on Twitter the video game community has been paying tribute to his life and work.

RIP Bob Wakelin - Any 80's gamers will be familiar with his iconic covers. pic.twitter.com/uOtlRWcv9l — Stu Wood (@DigitalWood) January 21, 2018

RIP Bob Wakelin. The artist that defined Ocean gaming in the 80s and 90s. There was nothing like the buzz of running up to the art department to see what Bob had delivered for your game's cover. I'll sorely miss the loveable old scouse rogue. pic.twitter.com/GJi2kAhst6 — Paul Hughes (@PaulieHughes) January 21, 2018