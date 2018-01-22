Epic Games acquires cloud processing tech provider Cloudgine

Newsbrief: Epic Games has purchased cloud computing and online tech specialist Cloudgine for an undisclosed fee.

Based in Edinburgh, Cloudgine mainly focuses on delivering cloud processing technologies and solutions for use in the entertainment and games industries.

Some eagle eyed members of the games industry had suspected Epic of making a move for the Scottish outfit before now, and the Unreal Engine creator has finally confirmed the deal.

Since its inception in 2012, Cloudgine's research and development has been based on Unreal Engine 4 tech, and Epic hopes the deal will help it enhance the engine's feature set so developers can "push the creative and technical limits of games, film, animation, and visualization."