EVE Online community raises $119k in memory of departed dev

A week-long fundraiser conducted within the online game EVE Online has raised a total of $119,828 for the family of CCP Blaze after the developer’s unexpected passing late last year.

In total, the community fundraiser is the second largest EVE developer CCP has hosted to date and represents a powerful outpouring of support for CCP Blaze’s family from both the online community and fellow EVE Online developers.

The fundraiser itself raised 3.7 million of EVE Online’s 'plex' currency through the sale of special in-game ship skins created in CCP Blaze’s memory. The memorial skin was released for six different ships in the game, including CCP Blaze’s favorite, the Armageddon.

Converted to cash, the total raised amounts to a donation of $119,282 that is headed entirely to CCP Blaze’s fiancée and young daughter in Reykjavík, Iceland.

CCP Blaze spent 8 total years with CCP as a graphics programmer, most recently in the role of senior software engineer. The company notes that he contributed extensively to a number of projects still used daily by EVE Online players. Along with the fundraiser, CCP notes that the skin created in his memory also serves to immortalize him as a character within the game’s lore.