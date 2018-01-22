Minecraft sets new monthly active users record at 74M

It has been close to a decade since Minecraft first brought its blocky build-em-up world to PC, but recent numbers seem to indicate that the game hasn’t lost its appeal.

Speaking to PopSugar, Microsoft's new Minecraft head Helen Chiang revealed that December saw 74 million active users in Minecraft across all platforms, a new record for the long-running sandbox survival game.

That new record high comes just shortly after Minecraft rolled out its 'Better Together’ update to enable cross-platform play between Xbox One, mobile, VR, and Windows 10 devices and, eventually, Nintendo Switch as well.

Chiang also notes that, to-date, over 144 million copies of Minecraft have been sold across a dozen-plus platforms.

"That's really a testament to people coming back to the game,” Chiang told PopSugar. “Whether it's through the game updates or bringing in new players from across the world. That’s really our goal, to keep building the community that we have."