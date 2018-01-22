Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 23, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 23, 2018
arrowPress Releases
January 23, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
Minecraft: Education Edition introduces chemistry update

Minecraft: Education Edition introduces chemistry update

January 22, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
January 22, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Microsoft announced the introduction of chemistry into Minecraft: Education Edition, where concepts like states of matter and structures of atoms can be accessible through the use of new crafting tools designed to explain different chemistry concepts. 

Educators are already using Minecraft: Education Edition to teach concepts like coding, the water cycle, photosynthesis and renewable energy. The addition of chemistry in Minecraft allows for teachers to introduce chemistry concepts without the cost of lab equipment, making the subject more accessible to their students. 

“Bringing chemistry to Minecraft not only helps spark interest in STEM, but also helps educators engage students in the scientific process, reinforcing creative problem solving and engaging experiments,” explains Minecraft education director Neal Manegold. “Concepts like states of matter, structure of atoms and chemical reactions become accessible in Minecraft through the immersive world and these brand-new tools."

The chemistry update is set to launch in February for all Minecraft: Education Edition customers and there's already a lab journal for teachers looking to incorporate the program into their curriculum.

