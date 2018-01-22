Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 23, 2018
Guild Wars 2 devs donate thousands to help fan rebuild after house fire

January 22, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Guild Wars 2 developers donated $3,500 to a fan's crowdfunding page after a fire consumed everything but a copy of her collectors edition of Nightfall, an expansion for Guild Wars.

As Kotaku reports, the fire struck two weeks before Christmas and destroyed the home that Siadina (real name Flora Hunsucker) lived in with her family. When returning to survey the damage to see what could be salvaged, she filmed the discovery of her unscathed collectors edition of Nightfall.

She posted the video to Twitter and tagged developer ArenaNet, and was approached shortly after by the studio's social media coordinator asking for her address to send a t-shirt. Flora started playing Guild Wars in 2005. “It was my first MMO,” she told Kotaku. “I fell in love with it.” She has logged over 4,000 hours in the first game, and about another 2,500 in Guild Wars 2.

Later on it was revealed that ArenaNet made a $3,500 donation to Siadina's crowdfunding campaign, and instead of receiving a t-shirt she was sent all of the Guild War games signed by the developers. 

“Thank you is so inadequate. It’s all I got. Thank you for me and my family and everything. I didn’t expect any of this,” Siadina expressed to Kotaku. “To have the Guild Wars community come up behind me so strongly and so positively, it’s a blessing without price."

